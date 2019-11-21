This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Nov. 14
1:33 a.m.: Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle for not having any working license plate lights. The driver pulled over in front of a residence in the 1600 block of South Vermont Avenue and attempted to flee into the residence. The driver was arrested on the porch but had opened the front door before being detained. The officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the residence and a search warrant was obtained. During the search, officers located numerous items of drug paraphernalia, several firearms, and a felony amount of marijuana. Several items of drug paraphernalia and firearms were located inside the suspect’s vehicle. Tristan D. Fizer, 22, of the 1600 block of South Vermont Avenue, was arrested for misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a concealable weapon.
Nov. 18
5:39 p.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched to the 2300 block of North Woodlawn Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. After investigating the incident, it was determined the subject had punched an individual in the back of the head. Joyfer Meseky, 25, of the 2300 block of North Woodlawn Drive, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
8:22 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 600 block of North Ohio Avenue in reference to a theft. The caller said they observed two suspects placing items in a bag and exiting the business without paying. The suspects later returned to the store and several items were recovered from their vehicle. Jimmy L. Lenley, 37, and Pam R. Wills, 41, both of Sedalia, were each arrested for shoplifting.
11:52 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Park Avenue for a traffic violation. A K9 was deployed and alerted on the vehicle which was then searched. Cocaine and a digital scale were located. The driver of the vehicle, Patricia K. Ryan, 24, of Independence, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Nov. 14
11:52 a.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 3800 block of South Limit Avenue in reference to a theft. Management said on Nov. 10, two males entered the business and purchased several large construction items and paid with a check totaling $2,420.13. The business was informed the check was fraudulent and it was returned on Nov. 14. The suspects had not been identified at the time of the police report.
Nov. 18
3:08 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 400 block of Robinson Court for a report of the destruction of property. The caller said over the weekend someone had pried the door open to the business. The door damage and broken glass are estimated to be worth $2,000.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 18
4:01 p.m.: Deputies took a report for a burglary in the 32000 block of Hill Lane.
