This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 29
12:56 p.m.: A business on East Broadway Boulevard reported the theft of money from the business. Management advised roughly $300 was stolen and an employee admitted to the theft. Felicia A. Brown, 30, of Smithton, was arrested for stealing.
Nov. 1
10:54 a.m.: Sedalia police responded to 14th Street and Lafayette Avenue for property damage to a motor vehicle. As the officer arrived the suspect attempted to flee on foot. Officers learned the suspect was looking into a vehicle and house windows before using a blunt object to strike a window, damaging it. The damage is valued at about $230. The suspect was later taken into custody without incident. Nichloas J. Mackiewicz, 41, was arrested for second-degree property damage and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
11:41 a.m.: A non-injury hit-and-run accident was reported at West 10th Street and Winchester Drive. The suspect vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle and left the scene southbound on Winchester. Another accident occurred outside of city limits and left the scene as well. That accident was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. After investigations by SPD and MSHP, it was determined the suspect vehicle had been involved in both crashes. Bryan A. McKim, 45, of Green Ridge, was arrested for leaving the scene of the accident.
Nov. 2
9:29 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to Wing Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Officers spoke to the subjects involved. An investigation revealed one was in possession of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia. Wylliam R. Deveney, 29, of Wing Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 4
1:24 a.m.: Officers responded to the 500 block of North Prospect Avenue in reference to a trespassing call. An officer made contact with the caller who said the subject, who was trespassing, just left out the back door. The suspect was located shortly after. Evan Bankovich, 25, of the 2800 block of Whitney Drive, was arrested for first-degree trespassing.
1:20 p.m.: A complaint was called in reporting a possible intoxicated driver. The driver was observed turning from eastbound East Broadway Boulevard onto southbound South Hancock Avenue. The driver failed to signal a turn from Hancock onto eastbound East 10th Street and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver was the suspected intoxicated driver. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Meera A. Zaveri, 30, of the 700 block of East 10th Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents
Nov. 1
8:55 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the SPD lobby to speak with a subject for a theft. The victim said between 12:30 and 6 a.m. Oct. 31 in the 2400 block of South Quincy Avenue someone had taken a laptop and Nintendo Switch gaming console from their locked vehicle. The estimated cost of the items stolen were $800. There were no suspects at the time of the police report.
10:38 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of East 32nd Street for a report of property damage. The victim said sometime overnight someone had broken out a window on their vehicle and dented it causing an estimated $1,000 worth of damage. Photos were taken of the damage and there were no suspects at the time of the police report.
Nov. 2
8:36 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of Brianna Drive for the report of property damage. The victim said someone punctured the driver’s side door and tire on their vehicle overnight. The damage was estimated at $1,000. A suspect was named, but not located at the time of the police report.
Nov. 3
2:17 p.m.: An officer responded to West 11th Street for a physical disturbance. Contact was made with several juvenile witnesses who stated three juvenile males had assaulted a juvenile female. The victim was transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center for their injuries. The suspects had not been located at the time of the police report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 1
8:28 p.m.: Deputies observed someone attempting to make contact with someone inside the Pettis County Jail. Deputies located Kenneth W. Wood III, of Houstonia, and arrested and placed him on a 24-hour hold pending charges. At the time of the report it was unclear if damage was done to the building.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Nov. 3
1:34 a.m.: Zulaikha Nawabi, 40, of Marshall, was arrested in Saline County for driving while intoxicated.
2:07 a.m.: Paul D. Lara Lopez, 32, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and an equipment violation.
2:28 a.m.: Chance N. Duffman, 23, of Knob Noster, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and a lane violation.
2:52 a.m.: Rhea L. Miller, 29, of Versailles, was arrested in Morgan County for driving while intoxicated.
4:44 p.m.: Zackary D. Patten, 25, of Buffalo, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.