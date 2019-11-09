This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Nov. 7
8:45 p.m.: A vehicle was reported stolen in the 23000 block of Gottschalk in Sedalia. A short time later, the Sedalia Police Department notified Pettis County dispatch the vehicle was found in the area of Wilkerson Street and Harrison Avenue. The vehicle was returned to its owner. There is a suspect in the theft.
Nov. 8
6:37 a.m.: A white 2004 Honda Accord with front-end damage was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Oak Ridge Circle in Sedalia.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Nov. 6
7:03 p.m.: Jovanna E. Eberting-Adams, 41, of Malta Bend, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also arrested for a misdemeanor Saline County warrant.
