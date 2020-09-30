This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 26
3:54 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Engineer Avenue in reference to an assault. A physical disturbance occurred while one party was getting property from the residence. Clarissa J. E. Holman, 33, of the 200 block of South Engineer Avenue, was arrested for assault.
Sept. 28
4:19 p.m.: An officer performed a subject check on a vehicle on Welch Court. The driver was confirmed to have three warrants. Jordan Q. Webb, 27, of the 500 block of North Missouri Avenue, was arrested for the warrants and driving with a suspended license.
Sept. 29
5:18 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped at West 10th Street and South Kentucky Avenue for driving on the wrong side of the road and failing to stop. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was impaired by drugs. Michelle D. Wise, 33, of South Osage Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
1:13 p.m.: Police were investigating a vehicle accident in the 300 block of North State Fair Boulevard. An involved party was found to have a warrant and was arrested. A search of their person revealed items related to drug activity. Paul S. Relle, 42, of West Main Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, distribution/delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.
11:55 p.m.: A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and Curry Drive. During an investigation, Collin A. Mattix, 42, of Anderson, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Sept. 30
12:01 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped at West Cooper Street and North Osage Avenue without plates, failing to maintain the right half of the roadway and a subject associated with the vehicle having a suspended license. After an investigation, Brandon J. Cooper, 31, of the 1700 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
12:06 a.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Limit Avenue for improper registration. The driver advised they did not have a driver’s license. Further investigation revealed a license plate tab did not belong to the license plate. Charity S.M. Card, 24, of the 800 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested for driving with a revoked license and forgery.
Incidents
Sept. 30
12:46 a.m.: Officers responded to Centennial Park for a report of vandalism. Staff reported someone had vandalized the men’s restroom at the park with spray paint.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Sept. 29
11:49 p.m.: Deputies initiated a vehicle stop on a black Dodge pickup with multiple stickers and the work DODGE on the rear window at U.S. Route 50 and U.S. Route 65 for careless and imprudent driving. The vehicle then fled the area southbound on U.S. Route 65. A male passenger exited the vehicle at U.S. Route 65 and West 10th Street as the vehicle continued westbound on West 10th Street. The vehicle continued westbound on state Route Y until deputies lost sight of the vehicle near the Pettis County and Johnson County line. Deputies continued the search of the area but the vehicle was not discovered.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 28
10:35 p.m.: Jason W. Harvey, 48, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for a felony Morgan County Sheriff’s Office warrant, felony resisting arrest, felony obstruction, felony identity theft, careless and imprudent driving, no headlights and driving with a revoked license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.