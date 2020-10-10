This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 9
The department served drug-related search warrants in the 3100 block of Wing Avenue. Three adult subjects were located within the resident and detained. A search revealed methamphetamine, buprenorphine naloxone, marijuana, packing materials and drug paraphernalia. Joseph M. Jones, 62, was arrested for manufacturing/distribution of a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Two subjects were released at the scene pending the request of the following charges: Kaleb M. Smith, 20, possession of a controlled substance, and Brandon J. Silva, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Incidents
Oct. 8
11:40 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the SPD lobby where an individual reported $395 worth of items had been stolen from a residence in the 200 block of East Morgan Street.
Oct. 9
2:13 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1400 block of West Third Street on a report of a subject under a vehicle. The caller stated they saw someone under their neighbor’s vehicle and when they went outside the suspect got into a vehicle and drove south. It was determined a Catalytic Converter was taken off the vehicle.
