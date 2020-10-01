This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 30
9 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Limit Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard for reports of a subject walking in and out of traffic. Officers located the subject who was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Timothy L. Rife, 20, of the 3400 block of West Broadway Boulevard, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 1
12:15 a.m.: Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Kentucky Avenue for a moving violation. The vehicle failed to yield and drove to the intersection of South Marvin Avenue and East Ninth Street where it came to a stop. As officers attempted to arrest the driver, he pulled away and resisted their efforts. Geobern Frett, 46, of the 4600 block of Kay Avenue, was arrested for misdemeanor resisting arrest and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Incidents
Sept. 30
7:17 p.m.: A complainant reported someone attempted to scam their elderly parent out of $1,000 by calling the parent and saying they needed $1,000 in gift cards to help their son who was out of state. The parent bought the cards but the complainant was able to intervene before the cards were given to the suspect.
9:52 p.m.: Officers responded to the 3700 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a possible harassment report. Officers made contact with the caller who stated when they were entering their vehicle, a man grabbed them and tried to stop them from entering the vehicle. The man then walked away. A search found no subjects matching the description of the suspect.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 30
5:23 p.m.: Jason L. Shields, 43, of Lawson, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.