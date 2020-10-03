This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 1
9:40 a.m.: An officer responded to the 2300 block of East Broadway Boulevard regarding a domestic assault that had just occurred. The suspect was located near the 1500 block of East Fourth Street. Tracy R.S. Arnold, 25, of the 130 block of East Saline Street, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
12:59 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign on West 24th Street. A stop was conducted and the driver was found to have a revoked driver’s license. Brian E. Tripp, 32, of Terrace Avenue, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
Oct. 2
3:14 a.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Missouri Avenue for a violation. The driver was found to have a revoked license. Lachelle R. Flores, 38, of Boonville, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
Incidents
Oct. 1
4:53 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1200 block of East 11th Street for trespassing. A resident stated earlier in the afternoon they found someone trespassing on their property. The resident confronted the subject who ran from the area and dropped a knife.
7:26 p.m.: An officer responded to West First Street Terrace for a report of harassment. The individual stated their juvenile went missing Sept. 27. On Oct. 1, they received a message from an individual saying they knew where the missing juvenile was but would not tell them the information unless they paid them $150.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Oct. 1
11:04 p.m.: Deputies were conducting surveillance on a residence in the 300 block of East Pine Street in La Monte for a subject with a warrant. A deputy noticed the vehicle of the main suspect had left and it was located on U.S. Route 50 just east of state Route MM. The driver, Wilburn Barnett, attempted to strike a vehicle traveling next to him. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Barnett did not pull over and a pursuit ensued in western Pettis County and back into La Monte. Barnett then drove his vehicle into a handrail in front of the La Monte Post Office and ran on foot. Deputies took Barnett into custody after a short struggle. Several pills were located in his possession. Barnett was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, assault on law enforcement, second-degree property damage and two warrants.
Incidents
Sept. 26
3:14 p.m.: Deputies took a report of careless and imprudent driving with a possible unlawful use of a firearm that occurred in the area of state Route TT and U.S. Route 50. The investigation was pending at the time of the report.
