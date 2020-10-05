This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Reports
Arrests
Sept. 30
4:31 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the Bothwell Regional Health Center Emergency Room in reference to assaults that had just occurred. Two nursing members had been assaulted. Charges were being requested on the suspect at the time of the report.
Oct. 2
11:09 p.m.: A warrant check was conducted around South Kentucky Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard. When the warrant was confirmed, the vehicle containing the suspect pulled out, leading officers on a pursuit. Sight of the vehicle was momentarily lost and the pursuit was terminated. The vehicle was picked back up but it was later discovered the suspect had fled on foot. The original passenger had switched into the driver’s seat and led officers on a short pursuit. Jeanie A. Bass, 17, of the 24500 block of Oak Grove Lane, was arrested for felony resisting arrest and operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Oct. 3
1:20 a.m.: An officer responded to a possible burglary in the 200 block of South Quincy Avenue. A person had broken a window in an attempt to enter an apartment. The suspect was taken into custody and walked to a patrol car. The suspect then feigned illness and attempted to flee custody. Gregory J. Picard, 39, of the 200 block of South Quincy Avenue, was arrested for first-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and escaping from custody.
3:24 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a theft that occurred on Sept. 27. The officers located the suspect, arrested him and located a substance believed to be illegal. Dillon J. Pettis, 23, of the 1700 block of South Vermont Avenue, was arrested for stealing, a warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
11:33 p.m.: A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of West Second Street and South Osage Avenue. Following an investigation, Samantha L. Batzel, 33, of Windsor, was arrested for driving with a suspended license, failure to register annually and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Oct. 4
12:29 a.m.: Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Stewart Avenue for a report of domestic assault. An individual stated the suspect had hit them. Salomon Romero-Rubio, 34, of the 1500 block of South Stewart Avenue, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault and tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution.
4:47 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped in the 2500 block of West Broadway Boulevard for no plates. An investigation revealed the driver was in the possession of methamphetamine. Sandra M. Boals, 56, of La Monte, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
5:48 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle traveling slowly and failing to maintain the right half of the roadway. A traffic stop was conducted at East Third Street and South Engineer Avenue. The vehicle and plate were reported stolen from Kansas and a methamphetamine pipe and a marijuana pipe were discovered. Avery D. Rushing, 30, of the 700 block of West Third Street, was arrested for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, stealing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:18 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to East 16th Street and South Montgomery Avenue for an injury accident. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Cecilio R.
Leon, 37, of the 200 block of South Moniteau Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a license.
Incidents
Oct. 2
9:47 a.m.: An individual came to the SPD to report an individual had stolen their gun while they were staying with a relative. The individual did not want to pursue charges and only wanted their property back. The gun was entered into MULES as stolen.
Oct. 4
7:36 p.m.: A business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard reported an unknown suspect had stolen approximately $850 worth of merchandise from the business Sept. 14.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Oct. 1
11:40 p.m. Ali M. Bankovich, 23, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to drive within a single lane.
Oct. 2
9:41 p.m.: Jason E. Wilkinson, 31, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
9:41 p.m.: Shelby D. Cockriel, 26, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 3
1:13 a.m.: Rodrigo Quetzecua Marco, 26, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for a felony Pettis County warrant and felony driving with a revoked license.
Oct. 4
12:07 a.m.: Charles E. Reed, 57, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and failure to yield to a right of way.
4:58 p.m.: Cheyenne L. Morris, 21, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
6 p.m.: Jason B. Robertson, 41, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and Benton County warrants.
