This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 6
2 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped near West 32nd Street and Skyline Drive for no front or rear license plates. Jamie N. Clark, 27, of the 1200 block of Elm Hills Boulevard, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
3:18 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ohio Avenue for a license violation. The driver was found to have an active warrant and to be in the possession of a controlled pill. Nichole C. Paxton, 36, of the 500 block of East Harvey Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
3:38 a.m.: A vehicle was observed failing to signal a turn with no working lights and then disobeyed a stop sign. A traffic stop was conducted in the 3800 block of West Broadway Boulevard and the officer discovered the driver’s license was revoked. Everett F. Smith IV, 40, of the 1400 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested for driving while a revoked license.
8:08 p.m.: Officer responded to a possible disturbance near the 3000 block of South Limit Avenue. An individual reported the suspect struck them multiple times with her hands and fists. A minor injury was observable. The suspect admitted there was a physical altercation and made admissions that she did assault the other individual. Kristen L. Spratley, 24, of the 400 block of 36th Street, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
Oct. 7
3:59 a.m.: A vehicle was observed driving very slowly on South Limit Avenue, failing to maintain its lane. A stop was initiated at West 14th Street and during the stop, the driver was arrested. A breath sample later showed the driver’s blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit. Francisco Cruz-Perez, 35, of Windsor, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents
Sept. 16
1:26 p.m.: A complainant reported a hit-and-run accident. A city-owned fire hydrant was struck in the 2900 block of West Broadway Boulevard during the overnight hours, damaging it.
Oct. 6
7:33 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Stewart Avenue for a report of a theft. The complainant reported their handgun was stolen from inside of their residence within the last two days. Suspect information was provided for further investigation.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Oct. 3
12:53 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of State Fair Boulevard and U.S. Route 50. During the stop, the driver, Ty Pool, of Sedalia, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Oct. 5
11:47 p.m.: The sheriff’s office received information on a male who had an outstanding warrant staying in the area of the 3400 block of West Broadway Boulevard. Deputies and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force responded to the address and made contact with the individual, Jeffrey Miller. As he opened the door, Miller attempted to slam the door on deputies and detectives. Miller was found to have items in the room showing the distribution of a controlled substance from the room. Miller was also in the possession of a crystal substance. At the time of the report, Miller was being held on the warrant as well as distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 6
12:46 p.m.: Deputies assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol with an intoxicated female passed out on state Route M. Deputies transported the individual to the jail for a detox when the individual started kicking the doors of the patrol vehicle, causing damage to the doors. Amanda K. Bobbitt, 38, of Sedalia, was arrested for property damage.
Incidents
Oct. 6
5:50 p.m.: Deputies took the report of a theft of cattle in the 16000 block of Fristoe Road.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Oct. 6
7:50 p.m.: Kenneth W. Fields, 60, of Calhoun, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated, speeding and no seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.