This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 7
11:45 p.m.: Officers responded to a vehicle accident in the area of West 14th Street and South Ohio Avenue. Contact was made with the driver who had started a parked truck. Through an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Chelsea J. Stone, 31, of the 700 block of East 18th Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents
Oct. 4
1:03 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 200 block of West Jefferson Street regarding a theft that happened within the past month. In total, 675 items were stolen with an approximate combined value of $16,875. Video of the incident was obtained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.