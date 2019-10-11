This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 6
1:03 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Merriam Avenue for a possible domestic violence incident occurring in a residence. It was determined the suspect assaulted the victim, causing injury. Destine R. Matz, 24, of the 1000 block of South Merriam Avenue, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
Oct. 8
2:13 a.m.: Officers responded to the 300 block of West 10th Street for a vehicle check. The caller reported the location of a stolen vehicle they had seen through social media. The vehicle was located and returned to the owner. Two suspects were arrested, one was later released. Anthony R. Hill, 38, of the 300 block of West 10th Street, was arrested for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Oct. 9
5:09 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Prospect Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance. Contact was made with the victim who said a subject known to them was intoxicated and threatened to shoot the victim. No gun was found in the area. Two witnesses heard the threats and wrote statements. Leon Beamon Jr., 31, of Sedalia, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Oct. 10
11:53 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of East 14th Street for a disturbance. The caller claimed known subjects were on the hood of their car, first hitting it with a section of wood and then tearing the windshield wipers off. Aida L. Gutierrez, 31, of the 1600 block of East 14th Street, was taken into custody and placed on a 24-hour hold at the Pettis County Jail pending charges of first-degree property damage and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Incidents
Oct. 8
12:24 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a stolen debit card and fraudulent use of it. The total value of the purchases was $348.78. No further information was available at the time of the police report.
3:22 p.m.: A vehicle was stolen from the west parking lot of Smith-Cotton Junior High. The vehicle is a dark gray SUV with missing center caps on one side and a small dent in the hood.
