This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 15
7:26 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Beacon Avenue for a license violation. A search of the vehicle was conducted which yielded methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Jack L Kaufman Jr., 60, of the 300 block of East Saline Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 16
12:07 a.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of East 11th Street and South Thompson Avenue for improper registration. During the stop, it was learned the driver had a revoked license. Cocaine, a variety of controlled medications, and a pipe containing marijuana residue were discovered. Anthony W. Asbury, 44, of Raymore, was arrested for driving while revoked, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
10:44 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1400 block of South Prospect Avenue for a report of a domestic assault. After an investigation, Amanda J. Brewer, 38, of the 1400 block of South Prospect Avenue, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault and abuse of a child, serious emotional injury.
Incidents
Oct. 16
6:05 a.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched to the 1100 block of East Third Street for a stolen vehicle. The victim said he has parked his vehicle in the driveway next to his residence the night before. The vehicle is described as a teal 1993 Mercury Cougar with yellow writing on the windshield and is missing one of the front corner lights.
12:51 p.m.: An officer spoke to a victim over the phone in reference to a vehicle theft. The vehicle had been parked at a business for repairs the morning of Sept. 29 and was stolen from there. The vehicle and suspect were located in Clinton by police and a pursuit ensued. The suspect hit a tree at high speeds and was arrested and transported to Missouri Western Medical Center in Warrensburg by Pettis County Ambulance District for serious injuries. The victim had originally been unaware of the incident because they live out of state. A report is being generated and the whereabouts of the suspect were unknown at the time of the police report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Oct. 14
5:00 a.m.: Deputies recovered a safe in a field in the 31600 block of state Route HH. The safe was opened to see if an owner could be identified and more than 90 grams of a crystal substance was located in it along with drug paraphernalia, empty baggies, and a digital scale. The evidence is being submitted to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for fingerprinting.
