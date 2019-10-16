This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 15
10:59 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2100 block of East Ninth Street for a reported domestic disturbance. It was determined the suspect had struck an individual and put another in immediate fear for their safety. Charles R. Winsauer, 38, of the 2100 block of East Ninth Street, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
Oct. 14
8:46 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 3500 block of South Park Avenue to speak with an individual who had recovered a 9mm Smith and Wesson magazine. It had been found in the area of West 16th Street and South Grand Avenue while an individual was driving a school bus. There were five 9mm bullets inside the magazine. It was packaged and placed in evidence storage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.