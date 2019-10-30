This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 29
10:41 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Moniteau Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. After investigating the incident, Jeremy J. Fox, 39, of the 1300 block of South Moniteau Avenue, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
Oct. 28
7:37 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of East Fourth Street for a reported theft. The caller said someone entered their unlocked car sometime overnight and stole a wallet.
4:18 p.m.: Sedalia police met with a victim regarding a sexual assault that occurred in Sedalia in 2018. The suspect was named and the victim said they would assist with prosecution.
Oct. 29
4:45 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street in reference to the theft of a vehicle that had just occurred. The vehicle was left with the keys in it, unlocked on the street. The owner noticed the car was gone when they came outside.
5:07 p.m.: Sedalia police met with an individual in reference to a handgun that had fallen out of a car by a business in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard. After confirming the gun had not been stolen through a computer check, it was entered into found property.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Oct. 29
8:50 a.m.: Chad A. Lawson, 47, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
