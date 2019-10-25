This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Oct. 21
4:48 p.m.: Nicholas Hagler, of Kearney, was arrested in La Monte for driving with a suspended license.
Incidents
Oct. 22
3:23 p.m.: Property damage was reported in the 1300 block of East Boonville Road in Sedalia.
Oct. 23
9:15 p.m.: Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of South New York Avenue in Sedalia.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Oct. 21
4:40 p.m.: Seth D. Webb, 21, of Lexington, was arrested in Benton County for possession of a controlled substance, possession of hydrocodone pills, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of brass knuckles, and speeding.
Oct. 22
9:30 p.m.: Gary W. Daniel, 49, of Cumming, Georgia, was arrested in Saline County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
