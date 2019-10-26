This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Oct. 20
1:22 a.m.: Troy C. Wright, 35, of the 300 block of West Sixth Street, was arrested in the 1600 block of East Broadway Boulevard for possession of marijuana. An officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with no license plates and a temporary Missouri tag in the back window not fixed to the rear of the vehicle as required. A computer check revealed the driver had a suspended license. The driver had marijuana flakes in his lap and the car had an odor of marijuana. The driver was arrested and found to have marijuana in his pocket.
Oct. 21
5:39 a.m.: Savannah A. Halferty Beard, 22, of Smithton, was arrested near the intersection of East 16th Street and South Madison Avenue for driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive on the right half of the road. An officer was driving west on East 16th Street approaching South Collins Avenue when an eastbound vehicle crossed into his lane, nearly colliding head-on with the SPD vehicle. The vehicle continued to swerve across the center of the road prior to being stopped by the officer. The driver was found to be intoxicated and in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 23
10:14 p.m.: Jason B. Warren, 41, of Sedalia, was arrested in the 800 block of East Broadway Boulevard for third-degree domestic assault. An officer responded to the area for a report of a domestic assault. After an investigation, it was determined a male suspect had assaulted someone known to them. The victim was located and had physical injuries. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold pending the filing of charges.
Oct. 24
1:03 p.m.: Barry Darnell Simmons, 31, of Sedalia, was arrested in the 900 block of Winchester Drive for driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer conducted a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle. A computer check revealed the driver had a suspended license and he was taken into custody. Further investigation revealed he was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold pending the filing of charges.
Incidents
Oct. 24
1:54 p.m.: A motorcycle was reported stolen in the 400 block of Chestnut Street. The motorcycle was valued at $5,000 and damage to the property was valued at $20.
2:18 p.m.: An officer conducted a vehicle check in the 100 block of South Prospect Avenue. A computer check showed it was stolen out of Benton County with an entry date of Aug. 30. The entry was confirmed through Benton County. The registered owner was unable to be contacted and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
8:37 p.m.: An employee at a home in the 1900 block of South Ingram Avenue reported a juvenile left the facility and did not return. The juvenile was entered as a missing person.
