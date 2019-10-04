This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 30
8:50 a.m.: Officers responded to the 1600 block of Vermont Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance. Through investigation officers determined an assault had occurred. Maria G. Arechiga, 19, of the 1600 block of South Vermont Avenue, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Incident
Sept. 28
10:29 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of East Sixth Street for a disturbance with a weapon. The victim said they saw a male who used to live in a residence in the area kick in the door of a residence. The suspect had walked over to the victim's residence and had been told to leave. The suspect eventually left but threatened the victim and indicated he was armed. A request for first-degree harassment, fourth-degree assault, and trespassing charges has been submitted to the prosecutor.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Oct. 2
3:23 p.m.: Roy H. Carlyle, 60, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for felony driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and was cited for wrong way driving.
8:46 p.m.: Joseph V. Hand, 63, of Clinton, was arrested in Benton County for felony driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stop sign.
