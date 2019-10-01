This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 24
11:13 p.m.: Officers observed a vehicle roll through a stop light while swerving from one lane to another and a traffic stop was initiated on West Main Street at North Missouri Avenue. The driver was found to be in the possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Two young children were also in the car. Tiffany E. Harrell, 38, of Greenwood, was arrested for first-degree endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and careless driving.
Sept. 27
1:38 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of East 16th Street for a disturbance taking place in the parking lot. The caller said someone had been assaulted and provided a description of the suspect. A witness pointed to an individual matching the description of the suspect upon officers’ arrival and the suspect took off on foot. After a pursuit the suspect was apprehended. Anthony J. Skutnick, 29, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
7:27 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East 15th Street and South Brown Avenue for a license violation. A search was conducted after drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view. Methamphetamine, a controlled pill, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located during the search. Michael J. Sleeter, 29, of Warsaw, was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 28
9:20 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2000 block of South Washington Avenue for a hit-and-run accident. It appeared the suspect had been driving northbound, crossed into the center of the road, and hit the victim's vehicle, which was parked on the west side of the street. The suspect was located by officers. Carlos H. Perez, 31, of the 1500 block of South Prospect Avenue, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree property damage, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
6:07 p.m.: A male suspect reportedly walked into a victim’s porch and demanded food in the 100 block of West Broadway Boulevard. When the victim refused, the suspect assaulted them. When another individual tried to stop the fight they were also assaulted. One victim then struck the suspect in the head with a ceramic pot, causing a severe laceration to the suspect. The suspect was treated at the hospital and then taken to the Pettis County Jail. They were also found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Jeffrey L. Waters, 54, was arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 29
10:37 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Harrison Avenue for a report of domestic violence. The victim said the suspect had thrown a cinder block onto their foot during an argument. The victim had obvious injuries to their foot and the suspect admitted to the assault. Bonnie S. Sandifer, 61, of the 1500 block of South Harrison Avenue, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
Sept. 27
1:57 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2500 block of West 16th Street for a theft. The victim said they had a booth set up for a rally. During the evening between Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 someone stole two full bags of merchandise worth $1,792.50.
4:40 p.m.: An officer met an individual in the SPD lobby who said they had been in an ongoing argument with the suspect for a couple of weeks. The victim had been crossing the bridge on South Washington Avenue near East St. Louis Street when the suspect threw a bottle of beer that hit the victim in the head. The victim had multiple shallow cuts on their forehead.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Sept. 27
10:30 a.m.: Deputies, the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant at a residence in the 23000 block of state Route O with the assistance of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant stemmed from an investigation into a recent burglary in Saline County. The search revealed several pieces of stolen property, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. At the time of the press release, Ryan M. Nelson, 24, of the residence, was being held at the Pettis County Jail pending filing of formal charges for possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. Brittany J. Perkins, 29, also of the residence, was being held pending the filing of formal charges for possession of a controlled substance and an active failure to appear warrant.
10:30 a.m.: Deputies arrested two individuals in the 22000 block of Hitaffer Road following an investigation into the theft of a motor vehicle from the Sedalia area. At the time of the press release, Jodie Cornine was being held in the Pettis County Jail pending the filing of formal charges for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, felony stealing, and resisting arrest. She also had an active warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle from earlier in the year. Cody Kiser was being held at the Pettis County Jail pending the filing of formal charges for possession of a controlled substance and an active Saline County warrant.
Incidents
Sept. 26
9:24 p.m.: Deputies were in the area of the 3100 block of Elsie Drive looking for a male subject who was a suspect in a burglary. The suspect was identified as Jeremy L. Edgar, who has an active Pettis County warrant for domestic assault. Charges are being submitted for resisting arrest by deputies. Anyone with information on Edgar’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office at 660-827-0052 or the TIPS hotline at 660-827-TIPS (8477).
Sept. 27
10 p.m.: A 2010 Chevy Impala was reported stolen from the 5800 block of South Limit Avenue and was later involved in a pursuit with SPD. The vehicle was then wrecked in the 5800 block of South Limit Avenue.The driver fled on foot from a deputy after the accident. The driver was described as a white younger male with brown curly hair wearing a red shirt and black shorts. Anyone with information on the driver is encouraged to call the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office or the TIPS hotline.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 28
3:29 a.m.: Makalla S. Bentley, 21, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, speeding, and failure to place vehicle while not in motion as far right as practical.
11:08 p.m.: Jonetta L. Dean, 26, of Stover, was arrested in Morgan County for driving in a careless and imprudent manner and driving while intoxicated.
11:51 p.m.: Andrew M. Wheeler, 38, of Lincoln, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated.
Sept. 29
8:48 a.m.: Michele D. Berthiaume, 36, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony tampering with a motor vehicle, no valid license plate, and misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
10:13 a.m.: Steven M. Cope, 24, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County for possession of stolen property, speeding, and no valid plates.
10:13 a.m.: Kourtney N. Wood, 19, of Cole Camp, was arrested in Henry County for possession of stolen property.
