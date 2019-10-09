This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 4
9:21 p.m.: An officer responded to the area of West Main Street and South limit Avenue in reference to a traffic complaint. The officer made contact with the driver who appeared to be in an impaired state. Janelle R. Craven, 48, of Independence, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 6
7:33 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2300 block of East Broadway Boulevard in reference to a trespassing call. Contact was made with the suspect and a warrant check revealed the suspect had a $15,000 warrant out of Lafayette County. They were also in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana. Zachary J. Fox Jr., 24, of the 1100 block of South Harrison Avenue, was arrested for the warrant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Oct. 8
5:30 a.m.: Deputies responded to the 27700 block of Southwood Lane in reference to suspicious activity. The reporting party had watched subjects walking into yards and then leaving the area and parking at residences in the same neighborhood. Deputies located a vehicle with its door still open in the area. Contact with the owner was made and they provided deputies with a list of items missing from the vehicle. During the investigation the stolen items were located and two individuals were arrested. Deputies are requesting charges on Richard Bartlett for tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing, and tampering with physical evidence. Charges are also requested for Blake Hollon for tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were placed on a 24-hour hold at the Pettis County Jail pending charges from the Pettis County Prosecutor's Office.
