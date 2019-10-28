This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 25
6:29 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South New York Avenue for a moving violation. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 14.2 grams of methamphetamine. Willbur Barnett, 59, of La Monte, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance.
10:35 p.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of West 16th Street for reports of trespassing. One of the individuals was found to have an active warrant and a search revealed controlled pills, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Jalane L. Brake, 28, of the 2200 block of West Fourth Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Paige N. Wiskur, 25, of the 2900 block of Keith Allen Drive, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. John P. Williams, 46, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 27
4:11 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to South Vermont Avenue in reference to a disturbance. The suspect was yelling at another individual at the residence. It was determined there was an altercation between the suspect and another individual. The suspect had previously been issued a trespass warning for the residence. Kimberly S. Ballenger, 39, of the 300 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested for trespassing.
8:28 p.m.: Police responded to a domestic call where a person was assaulted at their residence by a party known to them. The incident occurred in the 400 block of East Booneville Avenue. Sarah E. Gerloff, 21, of the 400 block of East Booneville Avenue, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
10:17 p.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Missouri Avenue for an equipment violation. A search of a passenger revealed he was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. James S. Baumann, 57, of Brumley, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 28
2:33 a.m.: Property was burned in the 1000 block of West Third Street which included important identification documents, certificates, and a book. The suspect was located. Cynthia L. Trumpp, 70, of the 1000 block of West Third Street, was arrested for knowingly burning and resisting arrest.
Incidents
Oct. 25
6:36 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of East Broadway Boulevard for a theft report. The victim said sometime in the last week or so several items valued at $1,380 were stolen out of their house. No suspects had been named at the time of the police report.
Oct. 26
10:23 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in reference to possible property damage. There was damage to one of the stone wrapped supporting poles. The pole appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The damage was estimated to be around $2,500. No arrests had been made at the time of the police report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Oct. 25
8:32 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Ohio Street for a vehicle in a ditch. The vehicle was located as the driver continued to get out of the ditch. The driver was identified and discovered to have a revoked license and was prohibited to be in the possession of a firearm. During a search, the suspect was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a firearm magazine in their pocket. A firearm matching the magazine was also found next to the vehicle. Luis Gonzalez-Munis was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was placed on a 24-hour hold pending charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and felony driving while revoked.
Oct. 26
12:36 p.m.: Deputies arrested Juan Z. Ubaldo, 20, of Sedalia, in the area of 20th Street and Kentucky Avenue for driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated, and possession of a controlled substance.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Oct. 26
6:55 p.m.: Joseph L. Carignan, 35, of Joplin, was arrested in Morgan County for speeding, no seat belt, and a misdemeanor Jefferson City Police Department warrant.
9:26 p.m.: Blake A. Briggs, 20, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:29 p.m.: Dennis J. McCarty, 24, of Windsor, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
Oct. 27
3:18 a.m.: Christopher G. Pottorff, 26, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated.
5:02 p.m.: Alisha A. Dalrymple, 33, of Blue Springs, was arrested in Morgan County for careless and imprudent driving involving an accident and driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.