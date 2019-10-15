This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 9
11:57 p.m.: An officer stopped a vehicle for making an improper turn on West Broadway Boulevard at South Ohio Avenue. The driver was found in possession of a controlled substance. Jordan W. McKee, 28, of the 500 block of East 20th Street, was booked at the Pettis County Jail and released for possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 11
5:38 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Prospect Avenue for a subject who was passed out inside a vehicle. The subject was woken up and officers could smell the odor of intoxicants on their breath. Isidro B. Herrera, 27, of the 1500 block of South Vermont Avenue, was transported to the police department and released pending charges for driving while intoxicated.
Oct. 12
12:13 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle the officer observed travel off the side of Clinton Road. An investigation determined the driver was intoxicated. The breath sample provided by the driver was more than .08. Steven R. Harris, 48, of Mora, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
10:54 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of South Emmet Avenue for a moving violation. A vehicle search based on the odor of marijuana revealed methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Charles N. Cole, 69, of Florence, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 13
12:11 a.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched to Scott Joplin Court for the report of a sexual assault. The complainant said an individual known to them had been sexually assaulted. The suspect was later named and located. Alex C. Matz, 18, was arrested for statutory rape and misdemeanor failure to appear.
1:43 a.m.: Officers responded to the 300 block of East Jackson Street for a reported disturbance. Contact was made with individuals involved. The investigation revealed a male suspect assaulted another individual prior to officers' arrival. Jeremy W. Vinyard, 40, of the 300 block of East Jackson Street, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
2:05 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the intersection of South Harrison Avenue and West 13th Street in reference to a rollover accident. A witness said a male crawled out of the vehicle and ran into a house on South Harrison Avenue. The driver was located and was clearly intoxicated and the breath sample they provided was more than the legal limit. They were also found to have an outstanding warrant from Pettis County. Brayan Izaquirre, 19, of the 1200 block of South Missouri Avenue, was arrested for the warrant and driving while intoxicated.
2 p.m.: Officers were called to a business in the 1600 block of East Broadway Boulevard for a possible burglary. As officers arrived the suspect was still outside the building and was ordered to stop. The suspect ran and after a foot pursuit, the burglar was stopped and arrested in the area of Fourth Street and Center Avenue. Items taken by the suspect, which had been thrown, were recovered. The burglar also was discovered to have brought methamphetamine into the jail. Shawn B. Bosworth, 37, of Sedalia, was arrested for second-degree burglary, stealing from a building, property damage, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance at a county jail.
Incidents
Oct. 12
10:10 a.m.: An officer responded to the 900 block of East Fourth Street for a possible burglary. The caretaker of the property said sometime overnight someone entered the residence through the back door. A check revealed someone had entered the residence and tied a rope to a ceiling fan in the form of a noose. There was no other damage or issues with the property. There were no suspects at the time of the police report.
6:43 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1300 block of East Ninth Street for a report of property damage. The victim said the driver’s window of their car had been shot out with a BB gun between 6 p.m. Oct. 11 and 1:30 p.m. Oct 12. The damage was estimated to cost $100.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Oct. 11
12:01 a.m.: Larry L. Morrison, 61, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated.
5:43 p.m.: Edwin E. Garman, 78, of Kansas, was arrested in Morgan County for careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, driving while intoxicated, and consumption of an alcoholic beverage while driving.
Oct. 12
6:24 a.m.: Dillon M. Sola, 22, of Kansas City, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated.
11:12 a.m.: Reginald L. Meade, 23, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
11:43 p.m.: George L. Saucy, 62, of Raytown, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, speeding, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 13
12:10 a.m.: Donald K. Hammond, 29, of Clinton, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
8:34 a.m.: Cole J. Franklin, 21, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and speed.
7:18 p.m.: Terry L. Morehead, 53, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, no insurance, and failure to display valid license plates.
