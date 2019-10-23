This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 21
12:15 p.m.: A call was placed about a subject entering a residence. The residence was vacant and the subject was not from the area. Upon arrival, officers found the front door locked but found another entrance at the back. Officers announced themselves and went inside to search for the subject. The subject was found on the second floor of the residence hiding in a closed cedar chest. Russell M. Bain, 58, of the 2200 block of West Fifth Street, was arrested for second-degree trespassing.
Oct. 23
8:08 p.m.: Officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for disobeying a stop sign at West 16th Street and South Missouri Avenue. The driver was found in possession of marijuana and other items indicating drug sales. Felicia L. Sadler, 32, of California, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and distribution of marijuana.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Oct. 21
6 p.m.: Deputies and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of South Merriam Avenue. The search revealed drug paraphernalia, baggies containing a white powdery substance, and a baggie with a crystal substance. Everything tested positive for methamphetamine. Mikel S. Franks, 38, of Sedalia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Megan R.A. Relle, 30, of Sedalia, was arrested for two outstanding warrants.
Incidents
Oct. 20
10 a.m.: Deputies took a report of a theft of a firearm from the 24000 block of Smasal Road. The investigation is ongoing.
