This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 2
11:48 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of West Broadway Boulevard for an injury hit-and-run accident. According to the victim, they were crossing West Broadway Boulevard and standing in the center lane when they heard the suspect’s vehicle quickly take off. The victim was then struck by the suspect vehicle. The suspect later came to the police department where he was arrested. Juan Hernandez, 38, of Sedalia, was arrested for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
11:21 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the Bothwell Regional Health Center Emergency Room in reference to a sexual assault. The victim said they had been sexually assaulted by a known subject in the 400 block of East 14th Street. After an interview, Dimitri A. Bates, 18, of Fredericktown, was arrested for rape.
Oct. 3
1:19 a.m.: Sedalia police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Prospect Avenue and West 20th Street. The vehicle failed to yield until the intersection West 16th Street where it was stopped. The driver had a revoked license. Evan C. Bankovich, 25, of the 2800 block of Whitney Drive, was arrested for driving while revoked and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
7:12 p.m.: Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of North Emmet Avenue and East Saline Street for moving violations. The driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, a bag containing drugs was thrown from the vehicle and later recovered. Wilbur Barnett, 59, of La Monte, was arrested for second-degree trafficking drugs, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Incidents
Oct. 3
4:28 a.m.: Officers responded to the 100 block of South Grand Avenue for a burglary report. The victim said someone entered their residence while the victim was sleeping and stole a purse and its contents. The suspect entered through the front door which was unlocked.
6:14 p.m.: A resident’s dog was shot with a pellet gun in the 300 block of East Second Street. The dog had minor injuries to its head, neck and ear. The animal was left to the care of the owner. A suspect had not been located at the time of the police report.
11:55 p.m.: Property was found dropped in the 3400 block of East Broadway and drugs were discovered inside of it. The person who lost the property had not been identified or located at the time of the police report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Oct. 3
8:58 p.m.: Trinity M. Lupo, 19, of Raytown, was arrested in Pettis County for felony possession of a controlled substance.
9:35 p.m.: John M. Rousseau, 50, of Liberty, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and no insurance.
Oct. 4
2:35 a.m.: Isidro Alejo, 39, of La Monte, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated, and failure to stop for a steady red signal.
