Man seriously injured in Morgan County crash
A Barnett man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Gabrial G. Lewis, 40, was traveling northbound on state Route W, 325 feet north of Route AA, at 1:40 p.m. when he traveled off the right side of the roadway. Lewis’s vehicle then overturned, ejecting Lewis from the vehicle.
Lewis suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Mid-Missouri Ambulance District.
The report states Lewis was not wearing a safety device.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
