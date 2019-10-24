This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 21
10:54 p.m.: Jason Scott Klein, 42, of the 1900 block of South Prospect Avenue, was arrested in the 3600 block of South Limit Avenue for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft. Officers conducted a vehicle check in a parking lot after observing a traffic violation. The driver provided a false identification and was later found to have a Morgan County warrant. A search of the vehicle found a distribution amount of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested for the warrant and the new charges.
Oct. 18
6:38 p.m.: James Franklin Rose, 29, of 1401 South Sneed Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of East 16th Street and South Summit Avenue for unlawful possession of a concealable weapon. Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that disobeyed a stop sign. The driver was found in possession of a firearm and had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and later released on scene.
Oct. 22
12:27 a.m.: Roy Mike Kohrs, 60, of the 5800 block of Hickory Circle Drive, was arrested in the 2600 block of East Broadway Boulevard on three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle because the license plate was obstructed. During the stop, the driver was found in possession of several items of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked and released.
3:42 a.m.: Hannah Jo Rodewald, 20, of the 1000 block of South Mildred Avenue, was issued a municipal court summons in the 1600 block of East Broadway Boulevard for possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle with a headlight out. The driver was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and was issued a municipal court summons.
10:59 a.m.: Erika Doroshay Thomas, 19, of the 1300 block of South Kentucky Avenue, was issued a municipal court summons near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Moniteau Avenue for operator’s license required. Officers stopped a vehicle for expired temporary tags and issued a written warning for the tags. The driver was found to not have an operator’s license. She was arrested and released on a summons.
Incidents
Oct. 22
2:36 p.m.: A trailer was reported stolen in the 1300 block of West Henry Street on Oct. 20. The trailer is valued at $2,500.
6:06 p.m.: A juvenile was reportedly assaulted by two other juveniles at Centennial Park. The two suspects had not been located at the time of the police report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.