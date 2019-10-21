This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Oct. 18
5:19 a.m.: Officers responded to a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a report of stealing. Contact was made with the three suspects who were all found in possession of stolen items from the business. One subject attempted to flee from the business on foot and another was found in possession of methamphetamine. Juanita R. Paxton, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested for stealing and possession of a controlled substance. David W. Paxton, 40, of Sedalia, was arrested for stealing. Jerry W. Mullins, 45, of Smithton, was arrested for misdemeanor resisting arrest and stealing.
Oct. 19
3:51 a.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for defective tail lights in the area of South Collins Avenue and East 16th Street. An investigation revealed the passenger was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and related paraphernalia. Michael D. Russell, 19, of the 400 block of East 27th Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:19 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of East Johnson Street for an injury accident. The officer found two parked cars had been damaged by a vehicle. The driver of the striking car was transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District and was later placed under arrest. The driver, Lionel P. Williams II, 34, of the 400 block of North Lamine Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Oct. 20
10:47 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. The victim said the suspect was still inside the residence and the suspect had struck them and threatened to burn down the residence. Entry was gained to the residence and the suspect was located hiding in the attic crawl space. Aaron C. Dare, 37, of the 400 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault and property damage.
2:39 p.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched to the 1900 block of South Osage Avenue for suspicious activity. While officers were checking the area a male subject was seen leaving the area and appeared to be evading officers. An updated direction of travel was determined and officers were able to locate the subject. While officers were attempting to detain the subject he resisted arrest. He was found to have a felony Benton County arrest warrant. Fredrick T. Curry Jr. was arrested for the warrant and resisting arrest.
10:34 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to South Limit Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard in reference to a non-injury accident. Investigation revealed one driver had a suspended license and was in possession of marijuana and a firearm. James D. Mosley, 26, of West 11th Street, was arrested for driving while suspended, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a concealable weapon.
Oct. 21
2:15 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2500 block of Bristol Lane in reference to a domestic assault. It was discovered the suspect struck the victim on the right side of their face near the eye, causing damage. The suspect admitted to hitting the victim. Candace N. Flores, 18, of the 2500 block of Bristol Lane, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
Oct. 14
5:24 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the Bothwell Regional Health Center Emergency Room for a reported disturbance. A patient had spit on a staff member and bit another. State charges are being requested.
Oct. 17
6:20 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Mitchell Road for a theft report. Two separate victims reported their campers were broken into and items were stolen. In total there was approximately $2,590 worth of damage and $1,050 of stolen items.
8:18 p.m.: Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 800 block of East Broadway Boulevard. The vehicle failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit ensued lasting roughly 10 minutes and making several turns through central Sedalia. The driver of the vehicle abandoned it near West 15th Street and South Missouri Avenue and had not been located at the time of the police report.
Oct. 18
2:41 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 2900 block of South Limit Avenue for property damage which occurred in the 2700 block of South Stewart Avenue. The victim said over the past month someone had been damaging their vehicles and trailer causing an estimated $11,650 worth of damage.
Oct. 20
9:18 p.m.: A complainant came to the SPD to turn in a counterfeit $100 bill. They said the bill was found at the high school and there were several going around.
10:06 p.m.: An officer responded to the 900 block of Olsen Road for a theft report. The victim said someone knocked on their door for some assistance with their vehicle and asked to use the bathroom. While in the residence the unidentified female suspect took the victim’s purse from the residence. Several forms of identification, a debit card, $20, and the purse were taken.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Oct. 19
2:44 a.m.: Deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of 32nd Street and Rissler Avenue for speeding and no rear license plate. The driver was identified as Cody F.A. Lappat, of Sedalia. The vehicle had a front license plate which came back as stolen out of Pettis County and Lappat was found to have a stolen license plate. Lappat was arrested for driving while revoked and receiving stolen property.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Oct. 18
3:55 p.m.: Kyle T. Holden, 20, of Holden, was arrested in Henry County for a Lafayette County warrant, felony possession of a controlled substance, and no seat belt.
10:15 p.m.: Kaleah B. Rumple, 21, of Versailles, was arrested in Morgan County for a misdemeanor Lake Ozark Police Department warrant, driving while revoked, and no insurance.
10:38 p.m.: Wyatt T. Duncan, 19, of Belton, was arrested in Saline County for felony first-degree tampering and felony resisting arrest.
11:36 p.m.: Phillip L. Boyd, 18, of Belton, was arrested in Saline County for felony first-degree tampering and felony resisting arrest.
Oct. 19
10:15 p.m.: Darrell W. Smith, 45, of Gravois Mills, was arrested in Morgan County for a felony Morgan County warrant and no seat belt.
Oct. 20
2:22 a.m.: Ralph L. Kitchen, 45, of Emma, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and no insurance.
4:16 p.m.: Samuel A. King, 65, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and failure to comply with ignition interlock restriction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.