This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 29
1:39 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped at East Broadway Boulevard and South Hancock Avenue for failing to maintain its lane several times. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Katie M. McMullin, 36, of the 1900 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and improper lane usage.
1:42 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 300 block of West Broadway Boulevard in reference to a trespasser. The suspect has a trespassing warning from the business. A witness and employee stated the suspect had been loitering in the business’s lot. Mario A. Madrid, 37, of the 300 block of West 10th Street, was arrested for trespassing.
2:21 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of East Broadway Boulevard for a reported individual on the property who had previously been advised not to be on the property. The suspect was located and Judith L. Denney, 53, of the 100 block of East 13th Street, was arrested for first-degree trespassing.
4:52 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 3100 block of West Main Street in reference to an accident that occurred near West Broadway Boulevard and Winchester Drive. David E. Alexander, 23, of Sedalia, was found to have a revoked license and was arrested.
9:05 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of South Barrett Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. The injured party had injuries consistent with being choked. The suspect had fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival and was later located. Lance T. Jones, 31, of the 500 block of South Barrett Avenue, was arrested for a felony Pettis County warrant and felony first-degree domestic assault.
Aug. 30
10:40 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of James Road for a domestic disturbance. Upon the completion of the investigation, Samual A. Craig, 29, of the 2900 block of James Road, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault and tampering with a victim/witness in felony prosecution.
Incidents
Aug. 24
1:25 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the police department lobby where a complainant reported two individuals walked into their basement on June 24 in the 600 block of West Fourth Street and claimed ownership of the house. The subjects left after being told several times.
Aug. 28
7:22 a.m.: An officer spoke with an individual in reference to a theft. The complainant stated their dog, a Yorkie, had been stolen from their front porch on the evening of Aug. 27. Suspects had not been identified at the time of the report.
Aug. 29
6:45 p.m.: An officer met with an individual in the SPD lobby who stated sometime between the evening of Aug. 21 and Aug. 25 morning, someone had stolen a handgun from their vehicle which was parked in their driveway.
6:46 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1100 block of Ware Avenue for a report of a missing person. When officers arrived on the scene they spoke with the family and it was determined a male was missing. The male was located hours after going missing and has since been removed from missing persons.
Aug. 30
7:30 a.m.: Officers were called to the 900 block of South Osage Avenue in reference to a civil matter and it was the second time that day officers were there. The male suspect wanted his clothing. He head-butted the front door glass and broke it. By certain marks on the door, porch and steps, it appeared the male cut himself on the glass. The male had departed from the scene before officers arrived. The female was not cooperative with officers and a report to document the incident was done.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Aug. 28
8:20 p.m.: Chris Baker, of Windsor, was arrested on state Route AA at Williams Circle for driving with a revoked/suspended license.
Aug. 29
2:35 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of West Second Street and Missouri Avenue for operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. The driver, identified as Gabino A. Maldonado, of Sedalia, was arrested for four Sedalia Police Department warrants and driving with a revoked/suspended license.
10:54 a.m.: Deputies responded to the 25000 block of Trickum Road in Houstonia for a disturbance. Kennith Wood was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
Aug. 27
8:56 a.m.: An individual reported two Stihl model 025 chainsaws and one Stihl weed eater were stolen from their property in the 27000 block of Florence Road.
Aug. 28
8:41 p.m.: Deputies and the Pettis County Fire Department were dispatched to the 21000 block of Saline Street for a detached garage fire. No injuries were reported.
Aug. 29
8 a.m.: An individual reported someone had stolen their 2012 green John Deere 4x4 Gator from the front of their residence in the 27700 block of state Route M.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 29
12:09 a.m.: Bryan K. Slaughter, 45, of Marshall, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and operating a motorcycle without a valid license.
6:23 p.m.: Keith M. Richardson, 38, of Tennessee, was arrested in Saline County for felony driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license.
Aug. 30
7:34 a.m.: Christopher C. Thomas, 29, of Edwards, was arrested in Benton County for a felony Benton County warrant, felony possession of a controlled substance, no valid license, unlawfully operating a vehicle on a highway, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
