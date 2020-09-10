This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 7
10:30 a.m.: An officer responded to a disturbance on South Quincy Avenue. One of the involved parties was not at the scene to interview and officers cleared the scene. Around 4:11 p.m., the officer responded to another disturbance at the same residence. One individual had noticeable physical injuries and the other subject was named as the primary aggressor. Holli J. Bircher, of South Quincy Avenue, was arrested for felony third-degree assault.
8:06 p.m.: A vehicle was stopped on West 16th Street at South Barrett Avenue. During the stop, officers located a stolen firearm, a felony amount of marijuana, methamphetamine and items commonly used to distribute controlled substances. Wraymond J. Merriott Jr., 51, of the 1400 block of South Beacon Avenue, was arrested for felony possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a concealable weapon.
Sept. 8
6:25 a.m.: An officer responded to Liberty Park to investigate reported damage at two park bathrooms. A Sedalia Parks and Recreation employee showed the officer damage in the men’s restroom in the main park area and damage in the men’s and women’s restrooms in the facility located near Vansell Field. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
10:21 p.m.: Officers responded to the 2100 block of East Ninth Street for a reported domestic disturbance. An individual sustained minor injuries as a result of being punched by another individual. When officers attempted to arrest the subject, he resisted but was eventually secured in handcuffs. Jeremy W. Vinyard, 41, of the 900 block of West Fourth Street, was arrested for felony third-degree assault and felony resisting arrest.
Incidents
5:02 p.m.: An officer responded to Smith-Cotton Junior High School regarding property damage and hate speech. The damaged property was valued at $200. The suspects were identified and state charges were being submitted to the prosecutor for property damage and hate crimes.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 8
2:49 p.m.: Kealey D. Strickland, 17, of Georgia, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:54 p.m.: Elijah C. Jackson, 19, of Kansas City, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
