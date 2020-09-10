This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Incidents
Sept. 9
6:32 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of Walker Circle for property damage. The complainant and multiple witnesses stated a subject was seen trying to kick in a door, causing minor damage.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 9
10:36 a.m.: Timmy L. Rhoades, 35, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County for a felony St. Clair County warrant, driving with a revoked license and no seatbelt.
