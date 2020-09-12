This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 11
1:31 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle southbound on South Engineer Avenue without plates. A stop was conducted at East 16th Street and South Engineer Avenue. It was determined the driver was impaired by drugs and was in the possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Don C. Soriano Palmerin, 21, of the 1300 block of East Boonville Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Sept. 9
11:38 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 4100 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a theft. Several items were stolen from the business with a combined value of $172.50.
Sept. 10
11:12 a.m.: An officer spoke to an individual by phone about items stolen from her while she was at a residence in the 2000 block of East 16th Street. The complainant stated sometime between Sept. 3 and Sept. 5 someone stole their purse out of their unlocked vehicle which contained a black .380 pistol valued at $500.
Sept. 11
4 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of East 13th Street for a property damage complaint. The complainant stated a known suspect had broken a window on their residence and a garage window. A state charge of property damage was submitted to the state prosecutor.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 10
1:04 p.m.: Richard T. Washburn, 32, of Jefferson City, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
1:04 p.m.: Brody M. Eads, 18, of Jefferson City, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
