This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 4
2:16 a.m.: Gatlyn Donaon Wade, 27, of the 900 block of West Seventh Street, was arrested near the intersection of West Fourth Street and South Osage Avenue for driving while intoxicated. An officer conducted a traffic stop for a motorcycle that was driving erratically and had expired registration. The officer made contact with the driver and smelled the odor of intoxicants on his breath. He was arrested and taken to SPD where he refused to give a breath sample. A search warrant was obtained and he was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center for a blood draw. He was then taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
Sept. 12
8:53 a.m.: Heather M. Miller, 42, of the 300 block of West Seventh Street, was issued a municipal court summons at her residence for assault. Officers responded to an outside disturbance. As officers talked to both parties, it was found the female, Miller, had bitten the male when he blocked the door so she could not enter. The man volunteered to leave the area for a time.
1:23 p.m.: Eric L. Wissman, 38, of the 900 block of East Seventh Street, was arrested at his residence for first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance. Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault. The victim said a man known to her, Wissman, attacked her with a knife and attempted to stab her. Wissman was apprehended nearby and placed on a 24-hour hold pending the filing of charges.
Sept. 13
1:59 a.m.: Rebecca M. Vaughn, 41, of the 1200 block of South Sneed Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West Third Street and South Moniteau Avenue for driving while intoxicated. An officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle that nearly struck a parked car and then rolled through a stop sign. When the officer made contact with the driver, he could smell the strong odor of intoxicants on her breath. During the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. She was arrested and taken to SPD where she provided a breath sample that showed her BAC above 0.08. Vaughn was issued a citation and released to a sober driver.
Sept. 14
7:29 a.m.: Mario A. Madrid, 37, of the 300 block of West 10th Street, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Park Avenue for second-degree burglary and stealing. Officers responded for a theft report. The victim said when she got to her residence that morning, she saw items on her front porch that did not belong to her. She then noticed a front window was open. As she was waiting for another subject to walk through the house with her, a man exited the front door. The suspect was located blocks away. The victim and a witness identified him as the man they saw leaving the house.
Incidents
Sept. 8
9:38 a.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 500 block of Rebar Road for a theft report. Management advised a Jersey hauler trailer had been stolen from the property. Security video was reviewed and the suspect was identified using it. The suspect was contacted and interviewed. He was released from SPD pending the filing of state charges.
Sept. 11
1:30 p.m.: A business in the 200 block of South Lamine Avenue reported about $2,000 was missing from a safe.
Sept. 12
10:24 p.m.: An officer responded to the 400 block of East Chestnut Street for a disturbance report. A woman said she and a man known to her had a fight. She said they were striking each other and the man grabbed her by the throat. The man had left the area prior to the officer’s arrival. A charge of third-degree domestic assault has been submitted to the prosecutor.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 11
9:53 p.m.: Zachary E. Simmon, 17, of Stover, was arrested in Morgan County for careless and imprudent driving involving a traffic crash, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Sept. 12
12:21 a.m.: Bo D. Skeel, 30, of Lincoln, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated and a lane violation.
7:47 p.m.: Amber L. Benn, 36, of Cole Camp, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
Sept. 13
1:35 a.m.: Santiago H. Diaz, 33, of Mexico, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, lane violation and no valid license.
2:21 a.m.: Jasper A. Glenn, 30, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated, signal violation and no financial responsibility.
