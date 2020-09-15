This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 14
12:42 p.m.: Timothy S. Lemaire, 31, of the 600 block of East Broadway Boulevard, was arrested near the intersection of East Fifth Street and South Lamine Avenue for driving with a revoked license. A traffic stop had been conducted for a vehicle with expired plates. A check with dispatch confirmed the driver had a suspended license.
9:37 p.m.: Jovan Kwamale Cruz, 28, of the 600 block of East 10th Street, was arrested in the 700 block of West 16th Street for driving while intoxicated. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle that had several occurrences of failing to maintain the right half of the road between South Ohio Avenue and South Grand Avenue on West 16th Street. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. He was taken to SPD for further testing and then to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released to a sober person.
Incidents
Sept. 14
6:07 a.m.: An officer responded to the 200 block of East Ninth Street for a property damage report. The victim reported the rear window of her vehicle was broken out overnight while parked in her driveway. A suspect had not been located at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Sept. 11
11:15 p.m.: Nathaniel Willis was arrested near the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and state Route TT in Sedalia for driving with a revoked license.
Sept. 12
1:03 a.m.: Allen Deitas was arrested near U.S. Route 65 and Tiger Pride Boulevard in Sedalia for outstanding Pettis County warrants and driving with a revoked license.
5:21 p.m.: Joseph Enloe, of La Monte, was arrested near state Route T and U.S. Route 50 for driving with a suspended license.
Incidents
Sept. 11
8:45 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 26000 block of Smasal Road in Sedalia in reference to a suspicious vehicle described as a dark-colored four-door sedan with plastic for the back window and rear passenger window. The vehicle was gone prior to deputies’ arrival. No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office at 660-827-0052.
Sept. 15
10:10 a.m.: A business in the 29000 block of Meadowlark Road in Sedalia reported a catalytic converter was cut from an OATS bus on its lot for repairs. It occurred between closing Sept. 14 and the morning of Sept. 15. The total for the damages to repair and replace is estimated at $1,200. No other vehicles were damaged.
