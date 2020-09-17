This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Incidents
Sept. 14
9:03 a.m.: An officer responded to the 100 block of East Fifth Street for a harassment report that occurred in the 1900 block of South Park Avenue. The caller stated they had been harassed by an individual known to them. The suspect called the victim and drove by the victim’s residence.
3:37 p.m.: An officer responded to the SPD lobby for a property damage report. The individual stated their vehicle had been intentionally scratched overnight at their residence in the 1300 block of South Ohio Avenue, causing $2,000 worth of damage.
Sept. 15
10:31 a.m.: An individual came into the SPD to report someone had made charges in their name at the amount of $1,800 in March at a business. The individual’s wallet had been stolen in Las Vegas in December. An assist agency report was taken and the individual was advised to contact the Las Vegas Metro Police.
