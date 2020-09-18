This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 16
7:30 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to Liberty Park for a male subject sleeping on picnic tables. During contact, the subject emptied his pockets revealing a syringe loaded with a substance identified as methamphetamine. Justice K.T. Workman, 21, of the 700 block of East 13th Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 17
4:05 a.m.: Officers conducted a subject check near the intersection of West Main Street and North Missouri Avenue. Both subjects were observed reaching into a soda machine. Zachary L. Denny, 26, of the 1000 block of West Fourth Street, was found to have an active City of Sedalia warrant and was arrested. The other was found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Lindsey R. Adams, 31, of Sedalia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Sept. 16
6:25 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of East Boonville Road in reference to a theft of a firearm. The complainant stated they had a friend over early in the morning and once the friend left, the complainant noticed their pistol was gone. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
9:13 p.m.: An officer responded to Brianna Avenue for a report of an accidental discharge of a firearm. The caller reported they unintentionally discharged a rifle while at their friend’s residence and no one had been injured. Contact was made with the involved subjects and the incident was determined to have been an accident.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 16
12:29 p.m.: Debbie L. Bray, 29, of Humansville, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
12:29 p.m.: Shawn M. Slape, 36, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
5 p.m.: Michael B. Brown, 33, of Smithton, was arrested in Pettis County for felony leaving the scene of a crash.
9:28 p.m.: Jelson N. Booker, 40, of Belton, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
