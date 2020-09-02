This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 31
12:45 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business on Wisconsin Avenue where a subject who had previously trespassed at the store was present. Emery N. Shipley, 23, of the 25400 block of Coffey Road, was arrested for first-degree trespassing.
Sept. 1
2:32 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped in an intersection and then made a wide turn into a driveway while failing to maintain the right half of the road in the area of South Engineer Avenue and East 16th Street. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. James J. Baker, 21, of Smithton, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and failing to maintain financial responsibility.
Incidents
Aug. 31
12:09 p.m.: An individual reported a firearm stolen from his residence in the 2100 block of East Broadway Boulevard within the last two months that was valued at $285. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Aug. 31
7:52 p.m.: Deputies arrested Richard Brandkamp in the 200 block of Tuck Street in Houstonia for domestic assault.
Incidents
Aug. 28
2:07 p.m.: An individual reported two large red standup compressors were taken from a residence on Voting House Road.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 30
5:13 p.m.: Billy G. Clark, 24, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 31
3:35 p.m.: Jamie L. Anderson, 39, of Versailles, was arrested in Morgan County for driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident.
