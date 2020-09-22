This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 16
5:04 a.m.: A traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle for improper registration around West Broadway Boulevard and South Winchester Drive. A check revealed the driver’s license was suspended. Tyler D. Slayden, 28, of Smithton, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Sept. 19
1:19 a.m.: A vehicle was seen sitting eastbound on West Broadway Boulevard at South Limit Avenue and was stopped after sitting through an entire green light. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated by drugs. Tyler L. Denny, 17, of the 1000 block of West 10th Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
10:43 p.m.: A vehicle was stopped in the 2200 block of Clinton Road for failing to signal a turn and driving on the centerline. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Cameron G. Scott, 50, of the 2600 block of Brandon Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Sept. 20
12:06 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped at West 10th Street and South Barrett Avenue for failing to stop at a stop sign. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Jose L. Herrera Aguilar Jr., 22, of the 500 block of West Sixth Street, was arrested for operating a vehicle without a valid license and driving while intoxicated.
1:09 p.m.: Sedalia police stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of Liberty Park Boulevard for multiple lane violations. The operator was found to not possess a valid license and was intoxicated. Keston A. Billy, 31, of the 500 block of West 16th Street, was arrested for not having a valid operator’s license, driving while intoxicated and improper lane usage.
7:53 p.m.: Officers responded to the 500 block of East Walnut Street for a hit-and-run accident. The complainant reported a vehicle struck their parked vehicle and fled the scene. The driver was identified and was later located. Mark A. Mejia, 36, of the 4000 block of Cardinal Circle, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.
9:21 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of East 16th Street for a trespassing report. An employee stated the suspect was previously told they could not come back to the property but did. The suspect was later located and Crystal S. Burton, 35, of the 1700 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested for second-degree trespassing.
Incidents
Sept. 18
8:57 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of West Third Street regarding a theft that occurred overnight. The complainant stated someone had gone through a basement window of the residence where they were helping fix things and stole several tools with a total value of $1,018.
2:02 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business on West Broadway Boulevard in relation to a theft which had taken place earlier in the day. The suspect attempted to take several items with a total value of $329.41 but was stopped by employees prior to leaving.
7:14 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Rebar Road for a property damage report. An employee stated they came outside of work to find that both of their right side tires had been cut.
10:42 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue for an unknown disturbance. Officers arrived in the area and made contact with a resident of the home. Several windows were broken in the residence and damage had been done to a vehicle with a sledge hammer. The resident was not cooperative with providing any information on what had occurred and said the other resident had left the area.
Sept. 20
9:48 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of South Sneed Avenue regarding property damage. Three windows had been broken out of the residence causing approximately $190 in damages.
12:21 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 800 block of East 10th Street for a report of leaving the scene of an accident. The complainant stated that morning between 8:10 and 11 a.m., someone had hit their parked vehicle. There was a visible maroon paint transfer and other damage to the front driver’s side of the vehicle with an estimated $500 in damages. A witness had seen a maroon vehicle driving away from the scene going west on East 10th Street after they heard a loud noise that morning.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 18
12:26 p.m.: Travis D. Brown, 39, of Florida, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 19
12:19 a.m.: Brad L. Browning, 19, of Independence, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
8:55 a.m.: Charles Tsasa, 32, of St. Louis, was arrested in Saline County for possession of a controlled substance.
8:55 a.m.: Dominique J. Luckett, 28, of St. Louis, was arrested in Saline County for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
11 a.m.: Matthew S. Conley, 32, of Camdenton, was arrested in Morgan County for no seat belt and driving with a revoked or suspended license.
Noon: William J. Parsons, 30, of Rolla, was arrested in Morgan County for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix front license plate.
Noon: Hailee J. Fretueg, 27, of Versailles, was arrested in Morgan County for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
1:55 p.m.: Nathan D. Thompson, 40, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for a felony Benton County warrant, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony tampering with evidence.
1:55 p.m.: Rachel D. Shafton, 31, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for a felony Benton County warrant, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.
3:14 p.m.: David L. Benwell, 64, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for felony driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, failure to stop at a stop sign and no seat belt.
3:34 p.m.: Tyreel G. Hardy, 34, of Sedalia, was arrested in Morgan County, for felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, a window tint violation, failure to properly affix license plates and no seat belt.
6 p.m.: Dorsey J. Basnight, 19, of Grandview, was arrested in Henry County for felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
10:05 p.m.: Cody P. Bergcod, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor Pettis County Sheriff’s Office warrant, speeding and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Sept. 21
2:04 a.m.: Nathaniel D. Alvarado, 24, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor Warrensburg Police Department warrant, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.