This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 22
12:47 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Depp Avenue in reference to a violation of a protection order and assault report. The complainant stated the suspect threw something at them through an open window while they were driving home. The suspect was located and arrested. Eric S. Koons, 30, of the 1400 block of East Broadway Boulevard, was arrested for violating a protection order and felony third-degree assault.
Sept. 23
3:20 a.m.: Officers responded to the 200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a report of a sex crime that had just occurred. The suspect was located and arrested. Jared M. Macknin, 41, was arrested for first-degree sexual misconduct.
Incidents
Sept. 21
7:02 a.m.: An officer responded to a burglary no longer in progress at a business in the 600 block of North Ohio Avenue. An exterior door and a cabinet in the store were broken and items were stolen from inside the business. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
Sept. 22
9:35 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3500 block of West 16th Street for no displayed license plates. A K9 was deployed, resulting in a positive alert for the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A search resulted in finding a burnt marijuana cigarette and knuckles. Both were seized for destruction and no charges were being requested at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Sept. 23
1:11 a.m.: Deputies responded to the 4700 block of South Limit Avenue in reference to trespassing. James Kohrs, 40, of Sedalia, was arrested.
3:54 a.m.: Deputies responded to La Monte in reference to possible trespassing and arrested Andrew E. Dodd. Dodd has been charged with felony first-degree burglary.
