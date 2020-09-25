This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Incidents
1:11 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 3800 block of East Broadway Boulevard for a report of found property. An employee stated a plastic bag filled with personal items was found by the trash can outside containing pills and ammo with a name on the prescription. The officer collected the items and tried locating the owner unsuccessfully. The items were placed into evidence.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Sept. 23
10:55 p.m.: Deputies took a report of possession of a controlled substance and marijuana in a county jail. According to the report, Myreon N. Briscoe was to be held on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.
Incidents
Sept. 23
3:06 p.m.: Deputies took a report for a burglary in the 16000 block of Wisdom Road. No suspects had been identified at the time of the report.
