This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 26
2:54 a.m.: A traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle for one of the license plate lights not working in the 1700 block of West Broadway Boulevard. Brian E. Tripp, 32, of Independence, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
3:47 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop in an alley near Fourth Street and South Grand Avenue for the vehicle not having a rear license plate. The odor of intoxicants was detected on the driver’s breath and she was determined to be intoxicated through an investigation. It was later discovered the suspect lied about her identity and provided a relative’s information. Alicia M. Sims, 30, of the 200 block of South Stewart Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, identity theft and forgery.
Sept. 27
12:54 a.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Fourth Street and South Washington Avenue for a moving violation. The driver of the vehicle was found in possession of two different controlled pills and marijuana. Patricia N. Moore, 39, of the 1200 block of South Kentucky Avenue, was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Incidents
Sept. 25
8:13 a.m.: An officer responded to the Pettis County Health Center in reference to property damage. Management advised the sign in front of the building had been defaced during the overnight hours. Someone had used white spray paint to deface the sign.
8:41 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a property damage report. The complainant stated two tires on their vehicle while they were in a store.
10:03 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to 14th Street and Ohio Avenue in reference to a hit-and-run injury accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian stated they were struck by a vehicle while they were attempting to open the door of their parked vehicle. The subject was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by the Pettis County Ambulance District. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
Sept. 26
12:34 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a property damage report. An employee had returned to their vehicle after work and found two of their tires slashed.
11:14 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1500 block of Thompson Boulevard for a report of harassment in a road rage incident. The suspects threw a soda can at a vehicle and stopped the individual on the highway by blocking their lane of travel.
Sept. 27
12:41 p.m.: An officer responded to the 2700 block of Matthew Drive where a business owner reported a grey 2002 Ford truck was stolen from the business during the overnight hours. The truck also had a foot trailer attached which was full of brush.
10:35 p.m.: An officer responded to West First Street Terrace for the report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was entered into law enforcement databases as a missing person. The juvenile had not been located at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Sept. 27
2:21 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 31000 block of Tebo Road for a disturbance. Deputies later arrested Andrew R. Simmons, 37, of Sedalia, and placed him on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges for property damage.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 25
10:09 p.m.: Shane R. Morgan, 38, of Sedalia, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 26
2:03 a.m.: Russell T. Hendrickson, 21, of Deepwater, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
12:19 p.m.: Matthew D. Hix, 46, of Windsor, was arrested in Pettis County for a felony Henry County Sheriff’s Office warrant, displaying the plates of another and no insurance.
5:45 p.m.: Victoriano Sevastian-Felipe, 28, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for felony driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and first-degree property damage.
11:21 p.m.: Cole M. Boggs, 26, of Montrose, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
Sept. 27
3:10 a.m.: Cordell E. Mondaine, 28, of St. Joseph, was arrested in Johnson County for felony second-degree domestic assault.
2:05 p.m.: Julie L. Flaspohler, 44, of Chilhowee, was arrested in Henry County for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and no insurance.
8:54 p.m.: Douglas A. Roth, 52, of Harrisonville, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stop sign.
