This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 31
8:51 p.m.: A traffic stop was conducted in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard. Following an investigation, Sarah D. McAteer, 30, of the 400 block of South Brown Avenue, was arrested for a warrant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
Incidents
Aug. 31
1:49 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of South Carr Avenue for a burglary report. The complainant reported sometime between Aug. 28 and 1 p.m. Aug. 31 someone had entered their residence and stolen $2,000 worth of firearms. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Sept. 1
5:31 p.m.: The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office required assistance from Sedalia police with a combative inmate at the jail. Officers arrived and assisted staff with restraining and moving the inmate to a secure room.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Aug. 31
11:15 p.m.: Pettis County deputies with the assistance of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the 21800 block of Ionia Road in reference to a burglary in progress with a firearm being displayed. While law enforcement was responding, shots were fired. Prior to law enforcement’s arrival, the suspects left the scene.
During the investigation, the vehicle the suspects left in was determined to be stolen but the owner of the vehicle was not aware it was stolen. A short time later the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of suspicious activity in Lincoln. During the investigation, the stolen vehicle was recovered and the two suspects were located in possession of it. Pettis County deputies responded and arrested Michelle R. Bailey and Jeremy T. Henderson. Bailey has been charged with felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor violation of an order of protection.
Sept. 2
2:05 a.m.: Deputies were waved down by a reporting party in reference to a physical disturbance at a business in the 1200 block of South Limit Avenue. Subsequently, Anthony Henson, 36, of Sedalia, was arrested for assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest.
