This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 28
10:25 p.m.: A vehicle was stopped at West Third Street and South Kentucky Avenue for failing to stop prior to two stop lines and for disobeying a red light. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was impaired by drugs. Mallory J. Walz, 20, of the 900 block of Sue Lane, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
Incidents
Sept. 28
9:17 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 1200 block of East Third Street for the report of a burglary. The complainant stated someone forced entry into the business and stole more than $2,000 in cash and caused $1,900 worth of damage. Photos were taken and surveillance video was collected.
8:37 p.m.: An officer responded to the area of the 900 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a theft report. The complainant reported someone had attempted to steal their catalytic converter from their vehicle. The complainant caught the suspects in the process of chopping the exhaust loose. The suspects fled east on Broadway in what appeared to be a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Sept. 29
12:30 a.m.: Deputies arrested Tyrece A. Pierce for driving while intoxicated after deputies observed the vehicle fail to stop for a red light.
