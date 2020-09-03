This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 2
1:32 p.m.: An officer responded to the 500 block of East 12th Street for a disturbance. The disturbance had not been physical and one subject was found to have two warrants for their arrest. Christopher E. Demus, 30, was arrested for the warrants, second-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage.
Sept. 3
1:40 a.m.: Officers conducted a subject check in the 3300 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The subject fled on foot and was apprehended. The subject was found to have active warrants and was in the possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia. Calvin L. Duncan, 36, of the 18100 block of Farmer City Road, was arrested for two warrants, felony resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Sept. 2
9 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of West 11th Street for a report of a missing juvenile. The caller stated their juvenile son set off walking to the junior high around 7:10 a.m. that morning. They then received a call around 9 a.m. stating the juvenile never arrived at school. No foul play was suspected at the time of the report.
6:34 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of South Limit Avenue in reference to a shooting. By the time the officer arrived, all involved parties had left. A witness stated two males got into an argument with three other males. One of the males drew a weapon and fired five rounds at the back of the vehicle the three males were in as they drove away. The other two males got into their vehicle and followed them. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Sept. 2
5 p.m.: An individual reported the theft of an air compressor in the 25000 block of Bothwell Park Road. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.