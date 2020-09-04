This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 3
12:15 p.m.: An officer made a stop on a vehicle for speeding in a school zone and improper passing in the 1700 block of South New York Avenue. Nadelene Meseky, 23, of the 1500 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
1:08 p.m.: An officer performed an investigative traffic stop on West Main Street near Thompson Road and knew the driver had a warrant. The driver’s warrant was confirmed and he was placed under arrest where he revealed he was in possession of a glass pipe with meth residue on it. Timothy A. Wood, 43, of Cole Camp, was arrested for a warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:32 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Saline Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. After conducting an investigation, Nicole M. Murray, 48, of the 400 block of East Saline Street, was arrested for felony third-degree assault and making a false report.
7 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Quincy Avenue. Officers met with the complainants who stated an individual had gotten into a verbal argument with them and made threats to harm a subject. The complainants stated the individual was not welcome at the residence at the time of the incident and had kicked the door causing it to break. Roger W. Lindsey Jr., 35, of the 3600 block of South Kentucky Avenue, was arrested for second-degree harassment and second-degree property damage.
11:39 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Wing Avenue in reference to property damage. The homeowner stated windows, lights, a mailbox and two water fountains were purposely damaged by a subject known to them. After an investigation, Christopher A. Henton, 23, of Grain Valley, was arrested for first-degree property damage.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Sept. 4
Around 11 a.m.: Deputies were notified by the Warrensburg Police Department a vehicle stolen in Pettis County during a series of residential burglaries near Cambridge Drive Aug. 23 had been recovered. Pettis County detectives coordinated with WPD and conducted a follow-up investigation. A suspect was identified. Jared E. Demilia, 27, of Warrensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of Grover Street in Warrensburg. He was taken to the Johnson County Jail and was placed on a 24-hour hold for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrests. Additional charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and stealing will be sought from the Pettis County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation was continuing at the time of the report to recover additional stolen property.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 3
12:15 p.m.: Annette R. Barker, 56, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
