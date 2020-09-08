This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Sept. 6
12:51 a.m.: Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle traveling west on U.S. 50 in the area of Warren Avenue. Due to the vehicle failing to stop, deputies pursued the vehicle until it stopped in the area of the 3100 block of South U.S. Route 65. The driver, Devonte Poindexter, was placed into custody and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was placed on a 24-hour hold pending state charges.
8:20 p.m.: Deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard for improper registration. The driver Adrian Crutchfield, of Sedalia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Incidents
Sept. 5
6:50 p.m.: Deputies took a report of a stolen 2005 Honda 400EX four-wheeler from the area of the 18100 block of Ware Road in Green Ridge. Deputies are seeking any information on the incident.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 5
8:18 p.m.: Ciara L. Harvey, 23, of Lincoln, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash.
