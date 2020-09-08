This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 5
3:22 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle roll through a stop sign on South New York Avenue at East 16th Street. It also pulled into the center of the road before slowly drifting back into the eastbound lane. A traffic stop was initiated around East 12th Street and South Garfield Avenue. Daniel N. Siren, 35, of the 2600 block of Bristol Lane, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
8:09 p.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop at about East 16th Street and South New York Avenue on a truck for failing to maintain the right half of the road and failing to stop prior to a stop line. Juan C. Pedraza Salvador, 37, of the 700 block of West Cooper Street, was arrested for operating a vehicle without a valid license.
8:35 p.m.: A traffic stop was conducted in the 800 block of South Limit Avenue for an expired temp tag. Richard K. Bruhn, 34, of Harrisonville, was arrested for driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 6
4:08 a.m.: An officer observed an eastbound vehicle on East Broadway Boulevard around South Garfield Street driving about a foot into the turn lane. A traffic stop was initiated at East Seventh Street and South Madison Avenue. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was impaired by drugs. The driver was arrested and transported to a hospital, then to the Pettis County Jail. Quinesha R. Selvey, of the 1000 block of West 10th Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
9:32 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of South Kentucky Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard. A computer check showed the driver had a suspended license. Nicole R. Robinson, 44, of the 100 block of East Morgan Street, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Incidents
Sept. 4
8:56 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of West Seventh Street regarding a juvenile who had run away. The complainant reported the school had contacted them and informed them the child had never arrived at school. Efforts to find the juvenile were unsuccessful and they were entered as a missing person.
1:12 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of South Hancock Avenue for a report of stealing. The complainant stated at 11:28 a.m. Sept. 3, an older white male and female had taken their groceries they paid for and loaded them into the backseat of their vehicle along with the small grocery cart the groceries were in. A copy of the surveillance video was collected. The suspects had not been located at the time of the report.
8:31 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 1300 block of West Main Street for a burglary report. The complainant stated a large number of collector’s items were missing from their unit.
Sept. 5
1:30 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle pull from northbound on South Ohio Avenue onto eastbound East Broadway Boulevard. The car pulled mostly into the inside lane and drove over the dashed white line for almost a block. The vehicle also weaved within its lane and drifted over the dashed white line. The officer initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated. The vehicle sped up to more than 70 mph and was weaving across eastbound lanes. The car was a risk to the safety of the public and the pursuit was terminated.
8:13 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of South Grand Avenue for a report of a theft. The caller stated they had attempted to purchase a monkey off the internet for $650 but later discovered it was a scam.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 7
5:05 p.m.: Darrell E. Laicker, 44, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County for a felony Jackson County Sheriff’s Department warrant, a felony Kansas warrant, failure to register, no insurance, and displaying the insurance plates of another.
6:48 p.m.: Jeffrey S. Turner, 55, of Independence, was arrested in Johnson County for felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
6:48 p.m.: Derek E. Jester, 32, of Blue Springs, was arrested in Johnson County for felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license.
Sept. 8
12:35 a.m.: Amanda L. Oyler, 30, of Stover, was arrested in Morgan County for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.