This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Sept. 4
Midnight: Deputies and correctional officers from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of inmates’ cells in the Pettis County Jail. During the search it was found the intercom in one cell had been intentionally damaged. The cost of repair is approximately $250. The incident is under investigation.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 4
9:28 p.m.: James L. Coke, 27, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of paraphernalia, failure to display valid plates, and no driver’s license.
