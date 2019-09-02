This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 29
1:11 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a city-boarded up residence in the 600 block of West Fourth Street in reference to a possible break-in. The subjects left prior to the officers’ arrival and they were located and stopped in the area of South Missouri Avenue and West 20th Street. An investigation during the stop revealed one individual was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Mark A. Brookfelt, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 30
7:38 p.m.: Officers stopped a vehicle for disobeying a stop sign at East 13th Street at South Summit Avenue. During the stop, officers believed the driver was intoxicated and conducted an investigation. Aaron D. Fisher, 53, of Smithton, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
10:41 p.m.: Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of South Grand Avenue in an attempt to locate an individual who was implicated in a burglary. Contact was made with the subjects at the residence and the odor of marijuana was detected. A search of the residence revealed marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Michael J. Carter, 47, of the 400 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charles N. Cole, 69, of Florence, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 1
7:42 p.m.: Early in the day a report was taken for a burglary. The reporting individual had the suspects on video and one suspect left their phone and sandals at the scene. The phone had a picture of the suspect on it that matched video footage. Later in the day, the reporting individual reported they found the suspects walking down North Osage Avenue in front of the burglarized residence. The female suspect, Misty H. Maxey, 45, was arrested for second-degree burglary and stealing from a building.
Incidents
Sept. 1
10:13 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of West Seventh Street for a vehicle theft. The victim reported their vehicle, a green 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a bug guard on the hood and a luggage rack, was stolen overnight while parked outside their residence.
11:31 a.m.: An officer responded to the 600 block of East Broadway Boulevard in reference to a vehicle theft. The victim said his vehicle, a 1997 Nissan Altima, was stolen from the driveway sometime overnight. There were no suspects at the time of the police report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Aug. 30
10:35 p.m.: Deputies and a Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force detective made contact with a male subject in the 500 block of West Third Street who was walking between houses. A black case was located next to the path the subject was walking on that contained a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Matthew J. Grant, 31, of Sedalia, was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold pending charges.
Sept. 1
12:24 a.m.: A deputy responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center Emergency Room in reference to a subject causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. Mary A. Harding was arrested for first-degree trespassing.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 30
9:07 a.m.: Lucas J. Hankins, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated.
9:53 p.m.: David A. Thomas, 23, of Marshall, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and exceeding the speed limit.
Aug. 31
12:59 a.m.: Misty A. Conner, 24, of Kansas City, was arrested in Henry County for two misdemeanor Cass County warrants, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.
2:41 a.m.: Cole W. Ebeling, 25, of Green Ridge, was arrested in Pettis County for felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, and no seat belt.
Sept. 1
1:05 a.m.: Eleazar Flores, 32, of Bridgeton, was arrested in Moniteau County for driving while intoxicated, no valid driver’s license, and failure to drive within the right lane of a highway with two or more lanes in the same direction.
5:55 p.m.: Gary S. Lewis, 56, of Lee’s Summit, was arrested in Saline County for driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and no seatbelt.
6:53 p.m.: Casey T. Schoenborn, 33, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested in Morgan County for boating while intoxicated and operating a boat without a boating safety license identification card.
8:18 p.m.: Joseph C. Oliver, 27, of Turin, Iowa, was arrested in Morgan County for boating while driving, failure to display navigation lights, and no boater safety card.
