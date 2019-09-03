This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 2
1:40 a.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Beacon Avenue for an equipment violation. A search of the vehicle revealed drugs and paraphernalia. The driver, Bradley J. Luetjen, 41, of Warrensburg, was arrested for driving while suspended and possession of a controlled substance. The passenger, Mary E. Dearing, 37, was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 3
3:08 a.m.: Officers received a call for a multi-vehicle hit-and-run incident in the 900 block of Westwood Avenue. The driver had struck six vehicles in a parking lot before fleeing the scene. The vehicle was found on Westwood Drive badly damaged and empty. The driver was found at the parking lot. Bryan L. Barlow, 38, of Westwood Avenue, was arrested for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Incidents
Aug. 30
9:59 p.m.: Officers responded to the 200 block of South Prospect Avenue in reference to a burglary. The caller reported a subject had entered their residence and pointed a gun at them. The caller ran off and called the police as soon as possible. Officers checked the residence but were unable to locate anyone. Approximately $3,800 worth of items were missing from the residence. No suspects had been located at the time of the police report.
Sept. 1
12:00 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Grand Avenue for a disturbance with a weapon. The victim reported the suspect pointed a black revolver toward their face and left the area in a vehicle. The suspect was identified by the victim and witness but was not located. Charges are being submitted for unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Sept. 3
7:22 a.m.: Sedalia Parks and Recreation employees reported property damage at Clover Dell Park. Staff reported that sometime between sundown and 7 a.m. someone entered the park after damaging a lock and did donuts on the grass in the southeast portion of the park. Approximate value of the damage is $500. There were no suspects at the time of the police report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Sept. 3
6:15 p.m.: Deputies took a report of an assault that happened in the 4800 block of Forest Park Road. Brian S. Anderson was placed on a 24-hour hold pending state charges for domestic assault.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 3
12:23 a.m.: Juan Nandho-Paulino, 43, of Sedalia, was arrested in Johnson County for felony forgery, identity theft, fraudulently obtaining a drivers license, no valid license, no insurance, and a misdemeanor Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department warrant.
8:30 a.m.: James C. Campell, 54, of Park Hills, was arrested in Pettis County for felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and failure to affix trailer plates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.