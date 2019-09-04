This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 3
1:12 p.m.: Sedalia police responded to Broadway and State Fair boulevards for a motor vehicle accident. During the investigation, it was found one of the drivers had a suspended license and an active Pettis County warrant. Heather R. Gonzalez, 32, of the 800 block of Sneed Avenue, was arrested for driving while suspended, failure to register annually with the Department of Revenue, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and misdemeanor failure to appear.
8:47 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to a subject at a residence refusing to leave. A subject was found to have an active warrant out of Kansas City. Benjamin R. Adams, 34, of Sedalia, was arrested for first-degree trespassing and the warrant.
Incidents
Sept. 3
8:58 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 800 block of West Fourth Street in reference to damage to vehicles at a residence. The residents reported someone used a rock to damage windshields on two different vehicles and threw a rock at an upstairs window causing it to break.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 3
9:15 p.m.: Michael R. Johnson, 63, of Deepwater, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive within a single lane causing a traffic crash, no seat belt, and no insurance.
