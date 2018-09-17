This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 14
11:50 a.m.: Karena White, 20, of the 2100 block of McVey Road, was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license. An officer stopped a vehicle speeding in a school zone in the area of Parkview Elementary School. Dispatch advised the driver, White, had a suspended license.
3:15 p.m.: Ashley Ann Stoney, 33, of the 200 block of South Quincy Avenue, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor stealing, misdemeanor identity theft and forgery. Charles Nelson Showman, 31, of Otterville, received a municipal court summons for a charge of stealing. Officers responded to a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a report of shoplifting in progress. While en route, officers realized the female suspect fit the description of a woman involved in a gas drive-off from that morning. They located the suspect vehicle from the drive-off in the store parking lot and found Showman, the male suspect involved in the incident, inside. The female suspect, Stoney, tried to push past an employee after passing the last point of sale. Officers arrested her in the parking lot. Stoney and Showman also received a court summons for a stealing charge in reference to the drive-off.
Sept. 15
10:15 a.m.: Juan Carlos Vargas Rodriguez, 45, of La Monte, was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license. Officers responded to the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a complaint of a subject staggering and acting oddly in a parking lot. When they arrived, the officers found the subject to be intoxicated. Investigation reportedly revealed he had operated his vehicle while intoxicated and with a revoked license.
Sept. 16
3:20 a.m.: Michael Lashawn Taylor Jr., 26, of the 1200 block of Maple Lane, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of identity theft. An officer stopped a vehicle in the area of South Park Avenue and West 11th Street for having expired registration. A computer check showed the driver had an active failure to appear warrant from the Sedalia municipal court. Investigation reportedly revealed the passenger, Taylor, had lied about who he was and had a failure to appear warrant.
5:55 p.m.: Chance W. Cox, 17, of the 500 block of East Second Street, was arrested on charges of second-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. Officers responded to the 500 block of East Second Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. The caller said a grandson was choking his grandfather and hitting him with a crutch. They made contact with the suspect, Cox, who reportedly attempted to assault officers as they placed him in handcuffs. The officers were able to control him and handcuff him without further incident. The grandfather had an injury to his right foot and received treatment from the Pettis County Ambulance District at the scene.
7:35 p.m.: Joseph Jay Moore, 43, of Sedalia, and Joseph D. Burch, 59, of the 2200 block of East Broadway Boulevard, were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for not having a front license plate and having a back license plate that checked to a different car. The traffic stop took place in the area of South Crockett Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard. He spoke with the driver and a single passenger. Investigation reportedly revealed both were in possession of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia.
9:20 p.m.: Shannon K. Jones, 42, of the 2800 block of South Ingram Avenue, was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license. He stopped Jones’ vehicle in the area of South Moniteau Avenue and West 16th Street, as the license plates were connected with a stolen vehicle. A computer check through dispatch showed Jones had a suspended license.
Sept. 17
12:10 p.m.: Richard Dean Thomas, 60, of the 800 block of East 19th Street, was arrested on a charge of harassment to frighten or disturb another person. An officer was dispatched to the emergency room at Bothwell Regional Health Center for a report of harassment. Emergency room staff filled out statements saying Thomas had repeatedly harassed them throughout the night by calling. While this was occurring, Thomas had called 911 for an ambulance. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest from Clarke County, Alabama, for making terroristic threats. A doctor at Bothwell completed a medical examination declaring Thomas fit for confinement, and the officers placed him in custody at the Pettis County Jail.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Sept. 16
6 p.m.: Deputies investigated the theft of cattle from the 26000 block of Anderson School Road. The investigation is ongoing.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 14
6 p.m.: Joseph W. Burton, 41, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of felony receiving stolen property and no motorcycle qualification.
